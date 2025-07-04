The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Violet (American Bully Pocket)
Violet is looking for a home where her family are around majority of the day. She’s a very well-mannered girl and already has some training in place including house training. Violet will be fine to live with primary school aged kids and with another dog. She’d love to have playtimes in a garden and join on family outings. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bagel (Crossbreed)
Bagel is a lovely 12-year-old girl ready to find a quiet retirement pad to enjoy her golden years in. A calm home with just adults will be the best set up for her to relax in. She settles well in her own company with a chew on a comfy bed. Any home alone time should be fairly straight forward to introduce once she’s found her paws and knows a routine. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Flash (Lurcher)
Flash has a playful personality that will always leave a smile on your face. He would love to find a secure garden to call his own, where he can zoom around with toys or have a snooze in the sun. Flash enjoys a fuss from his carers and is always excited to greet you. He can find being around other dogs quite stressful, so would need to be walked in quieter areas, though he would be quite happy to hop in the car to go on more peaceful adventures. | Dogs Trust Darlington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.