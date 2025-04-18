2 . Pearl (Whippet)

Pearl is a loving, affectionate, gentle soul. She loves company but should be ok to spend time alone if needed and is house trained. She can live with kids of secondary school age but would like to be the only pampered pooch in the home. Pearl is quite happy keeping herself to herself. Although, walks with other dogs may be had but it would be beneficial to build up her social skills. | Dogs Trust Darlington