These 17 charming dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:49 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Pearl is a loving, affectionate, gentle soul. She loves company but should be ok to spend time alone if needed and is house trained. She can live with kids of secondary school age but would like to be the only pampered pooch in the home. Pearl is quite happy keeping herself to herself. Although, walks with other dogs may be had but it would be beneficial to build up her social skills.

2. Pearl (Whippet)

Pearl is a loving, affectionate, gentle soul. She loves company but should be ok to spend time alone if needed and is house trained. She can live with kids of secondary school age but would like to be the only pampered pooch in the home. Pearl is quite happy keeping herself to herself. Although, walks with other dogs may be had but it would be beneficial to build up her social skills. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Jaffa is a wonderful one-year-old lad. He is in need of a confidence boost and will flourish with a patient family. He can live with secondary school aged kids and another doggy friend. He’d much prefer to have company at home so a family with minimal leaving hours will be ideal for him.

3. Jaffa (Lurcher Cross)

Jaffa is a wonderful one-year-old lad. He is in need of a confidence boost and will flourish with a patient family. He can live with secondary school aged kids and another doggy friend. He’d much prefer to have company at home so a family with minimal leaving hours will be ideal for him. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Meet Molly! An amazing, almost one-year-old, German Shepherd. She loves to keep you company in all activities and would love to join on adventure days out. Molly will thrive with a family who are passionate about training and as she’ll need the basics and some fun games to keep her mind stimulated too.

4. Molly (German Shepherd Dog)

Meet Molly! An amazing, almost one-year-old, German Shepherd. She loves to keep you company in all activities and would love to join on adventure days out. Molly will thrive with a family who are passionate about training and as she’ll need the basics and some fun games to keep her mind stimulated too. | Dogs Trust Darlington

