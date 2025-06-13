These 17 charming dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Twirl is a super friendly four-year-old Lurcher who would like his home based in a quieter area. This dapper chap is looking for a family who are around most of the day to help him get all settled into home life. He’d love for the home to have a garden (but it’s not essential) to lounge around in the sun on his lazy days.

2. Twirl (Lurcher)

Twirl is a super friendly four-year-old Lurcher who would like his home based in a quieter area. This dapper chap is looking for a family who are around most of the day to help him get all settled into home life. He’d love for the home to have a garden (but it’s not essential) to lounge around in the sun on his lazy days. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno would prefer to be the only pampered pooch in the home, he can be a bit too much for other dogs so his adopters will be encouraged to work on his doggy social skills and walk him in low dog populated areas. Bruno has been enjoying some trips in the car to go on his adventure's so will enjoy going further a field if he needs to.

3. Bruno (Mastiff Cross)

Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno would prefer to be the only pampered pooch in the home, he can be a bit too much for other dogs so his adopters will be encouraged to work on his doggy social skills and walk him in low dog populated areas. Bruno has been enjoying some trips in the car to go on his adventure's so will enjoy going further a field if he needs to. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Tank loves spending time with people so would like for his family to be around majority of the day. Anytime required to be by himself can be introduced once settled. Cupboards and bins shouldn’t be easily accessible as Tank does find these too interesting to resist investigating. The home ideally will have a garden with no neighbouring dogs so he can enjoy off lead playtimes.

4. Tank (Mastiff Cross)

Tank loves spending time with people so would like for his family to be around majority of the day. Anytime required to be by himself can be introduced once settled. Cupboards and bins shouldn’t be easily accessible as Tank does find these too interesting to resist investigating. The home ideally will have a garden with no neighbouring dogs so he can enjoy off lead playtimes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:North EastDarlingtonEdinburghAdoption
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice