3 . Bruno (Mastiff Cross)

Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno would prefer to be the only pampered pooch in the home, he can be a bit too much for other dogs so his adopters will be encouraged to work on his doggy social skills and walk him in low dog populated areas. Bruno has been enjoying some trips in the car to go on his adventure's so will enjoy going further a field if he needs to. | Dogs Trust Darlington