These 17 cute pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Tabitha (Jack Russell Terrier)
Tabitha is a shy and anxious girl initially. Once she has started to form a bond with you, she is a sweet lady who loves nothing more than going out for her walks, she wants to go everywhere at 100mph and have a good sniff of everything. Staff feel she would be best suited to an experienced owner who can help her when she is feeling anxious, and give her the space and time required to settle in initially and form that vital bond, at her own pace. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Posie (Pocket Bully)
Posie came into care as a stray dog and was absolutely terrified from the moment the dog warden collected her; she was so afraid and anxious she took a very long time to start trusting just a few of the staff at the shelter. It took her a little while longer to become comfortable around the rest of the staff, but boy when she has decided she trusts you, is she worth the wait. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Bastet
Bastet came to the shelter as a heavily pregnant stray, she has been very wary of people since the day she arrived, she would hiss and growl when going into her pen then dart to get out of your way. Since having her kittens she has become more comfortable with her surroundings and no longer hisses. Bastet is still wary though and doesn’t want you to get closer, if you approach her she will move away & always likes to keep a distance. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
