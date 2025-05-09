These 17 delightful dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th May 2025, 09:22 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Will is a three-year-old loveable Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He enjoys company so will need a family with minimal leaving hours. Once all settled in, time alone can be introduced gradually. With excitement he can struggle to keep all paws on the floor so would be best to live with older children.

2. Will (Lurcher)

Will is a three-year-old loveable Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He enjoys company so will need a family with minimal leaving hours. Once all settled in, time alone can be introduced gradually. With excitement he can struggle to keep all paws on the floor so would be best to live with older children. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Lenny is looking for a home that is in a quieter location and ideally has no neighbouring/passing dogs. He can react when seeing other dogs so needs a bit more help with this. With introductions done in the correct way though he may have some walking pals. Lenny adores people and struggles on his own so would like his family at home to keep him company.

3. Lenny (Lurcher)

Lenny is looking for a home that is in a quieter location and ideally has no neighbouring/passing dogs. He can react when seeing other dogs so needs a bit more help with this. With introductions done in the correct way though he may have some walking pals. Lenny adores people and struggles on his own so would like his family at home to keep him company. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Dubbi is an older gentleman looking for his paw-fect retirement pad. He prefers a leisurely paced lifestyle, taking things at his own pace. He is happy to meet new people and have companionship but he’s not one for lots of hands-on attention. Someone will need to be at home throughout the day and help Dubbi settle into home life.

4. Dubbi (Whippet Cross)

Dubbi is an older gentleman looking for his paw-fect retirement pad. He prefers a leisurely paced lifestyle, taking things at his own pace. He is happy to meet new people and have companionship but he’s not one for lots of hands-on attention. Someone will need to be at home throughout the day and help Dubbi settle into home life. | Dogs Trust Darlington

