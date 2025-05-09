Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Will (Lurcher)
Will is a three-year-old loveable Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He enjoys company so will need a family with minimal leaving hours. Once all settled in, time alone can be introduced gradually. With excitement he can struggle to keep all paws on the floor so would be best to live with older children. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Lenny (Lurcher)
Lenny is looking for a home that is in a quieter location and ideally has no neighbouring/passing dogs. He can react when seeing other dogs so needs a bit more help with this. With introductions done in the correct way though he may have some walking pals. Lenny adores people and struggles on his own so would like his family at home to keep him company. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Dubbi (Whippet Cross)
Dubbi is an older gentleman looking for his paw-fect retirement pad. He prefers a leisurely paced lifestyle, taking things at his own pace. He is happy to meet new people and have companionship but he’s not one for lots of hands-on attention. Someone will need to be at home throughout the day and help Dubbi settle into home life. | Dogs Trust Darlington
