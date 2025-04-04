These 17 gorgeous dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:38 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Flash has a playful personality that will always leave a smile on your face. He would love to find a secure garden to call his own, where he can zoom around with toys or have a snooze in the sun. Flash enjoys a fuss from his carers and is always excited to greet you. He can find being around other dogs quite stressful, so would need to be walked in quieter areas, though he would be quite happy to hop in the car to go on more peaceful adventures.

2. Flash (Lurcher)

Flash has a playful personality that will always leave a smile on your face. He would love to find a secure garden to call his own, where he can zoom around with toys or have a snooze in the sun. Flash enjoys a fuss from his carers and is always excited to greet you. He can find being around other dogs quite stressful, so would need to be walked in quieter areas, though he would be quite happy to hop in the car to go on more peaceful adventures. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Greg is on the lookout for a quieter home where he can be allowed the space and time to settle in. He does make friends quite easily but prefers to keep food to himself and can be uncomfortable with formal handling. He will not be suitable to live with children or with them visiting.

3. Greg (Crossbreed)

Greg is on the lookout for a quieter home where he can be allowed the space and time to settle in. He does make friends quite easily but prefers to keep food to himself and can be uncomfortable with formal handling. He will not be suitable to live with children or with them visiting. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Buzz is looking for an adult only household where his new pawrents are up for continuing his training. He's a big, strong lad on the lead and will need some guidance to learn how to walk at more of a steady pace. He likes keeping busy and puts his all into everything he does which can lead to him forgetting his manners.

4. Buzz (Bullmastiff Cross)

Buzz is looking for an adult only household where his new pawrents are up for continuing his training. He's a big, strong lad on the lead and will need some guidance to learn how to walk at more of a steady pace. He likes keeping busy and puts his all into everything he does which can lead to him forgetting his manners. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustAdoptionDogsPuppiesNorth East
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice