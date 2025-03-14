2 . Beanie (Patterdale Terrier)

Beanie is looking for his forever family where he can be showered with all the love he deserves and grow in confidence in time. He does enjoy meeting people but can find more formal handling a worrying situation. He’ll benefit from further training and positive experiences to help with this. For this reason, everyone in the home will need to be aged 16 and above. | Dogs Trust Darlington