Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Beanie (Patterdale Terrier)
Beanie is looking for his forever family where he can be showered with all the love he deserves and grow in confidence in time. He does enjoy meeting people but can find more formal handling a worrying situation. He’ll benefit from further training and positive experiences to help with this. For this reason, everyone in the home will need to be aged 16 and above. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bingo (Lurcher Cross)
Bingo hasn’t had the easiest of times before coming into the care of the Dogs Trust but is now learning the true meaning of home comforts in his amazing foster home, though this lovely boy cannot wait to be surrounded by a loving family that he can call his own. He’s been great with making friends, both human and doggy, and has the wiggliest of bums upon greetings. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Storm (Italian Corso)
Storm is looking for a quiet home to settle into and flourish. She takes a little time to warm up, but the initial wait is so worth it! It would be great for her new family to have experience of Storm’s breed or larger breeds. She can live with kids aged 10 years+ who are understanding of when she needs space. | Dogs Trust Darlington