2 . Mario (Beagle)

Mario is a sweet little Beagle who is looking for a new home where he can get his nose down and go on some lovely, fun walks with his new family. Mario absolutely loves a run around the field and playing with toys, whether they are squeaky or not! True to his breed, Mario also enjoys his food. Mario will need a little bit of loose lead training as, when his nose goes down, he's off. | Dogs Trust Darlington