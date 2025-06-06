These 17 lovely dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Jun 2025, 09:31 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Mario is a sweet little Beagle who is looking for a new home where he can get his nose down and go on some lovely, fun walks with his new family. Mario absolutely loves a run around the field and playing with toys, whether they are squeaky or not! True to his breed, Mario also enjoys his food. Mario will need a little bit of loose lead training as, when his nose goes down, he's off.

2. Mario (Beagle)

Mario is a sweet little Beagle who is looking for a new home where he can get his nose down and go on some lovely, fun walks with his new family. Mario absolutely loves a run around the field and playing with toys, whether they are squeaky or not! True to his breed, Mario also enjoys his food. Mario will need a little bit of loose lead training as, when his nose goes down, he's off. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Tyson will flourish in a calm, patient home with a secure garden where he can relax and feel safe. He’s looking for someone who is home most of the day to help him feel settled and supported as he builds confidence. Because of his sensitive nature, Tyson is best suited to a home with older children (aged 16+). He may live with another dog if they are good match.

3. Tyson (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Tyson will flourish in a calm, patient home with a secure garden where he can relax and feel safe. He’s looking for someone who is home most of the day to help him feel settled and supported as he builds confidence. Because of his sensitive nature, Tyson is best suited to a home with older children (aged 16+). He may live with another dog if they are good match. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Twirl is a super friendly four-year-old Lurcher who would like his home based in a quieter area. This dapper chap is looking for a family who are around most of the day to help him get all settled into home life. He’d love for the home to have a garden (but it’s not essential) to lounge around in the sun on his lazy days.

4. Twirl (Lurcher)

Twirl is a super friendly four-year-old Lurcher who would like his home based in a quieter area. This dapper chap is looking for a family who are around most of the day to help him get all settled into home life. He’d love for the home to have a garden (but it’s not essential) to lounge around in the sun on his lazy days. | Dogs Trust Darlington

