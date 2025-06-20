Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Alan (Greyhound)
Meet Alan, a friendly, loving Greyhound. He’s on the search for his forever home with a big comfy sofa and his very own toy box. He adores attention so a family with minimal leaving hours would be ideal. Alan can live with older primary school aged kids. It would be nice for Alan to have some calm doggy pals to share walks with or he could potentially live with another pending a successful introduction. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Tyson (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Tyson will flourish in a calm, patient home with a secure garden where he can relax and feel safe. He’s looking for someone who is home most of the day to help him feel settled and supported as he builds confidence. Because of his sensitive nature, Tyson is best suited to a home with older children (aged 16+). He may live with another dog if they are good match. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Lennox (Boston Terrier Cross)
Lennox is a lovely little lad looking for a family and home to call his own. He’ll need to be the only dog in the house but would still like to work on his doggy social skills when out and about. Lennox can live with kids of secondary school age. It would be best to have minimal leaving hours whilst Lennox makes himself at home. He is house trained so this should only need a little refresher. | Dogs Trust Darlington