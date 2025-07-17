These 17 sweet pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
These beautiful pets are all looking to find their forever home in the North East.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.

The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.

Here are 17 cute pets who are in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!

