These 17 sweet pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East
These beautiful pets are all looking to find their forever home in the North East.
Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Here are 17 cute pets who are in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.