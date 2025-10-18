These 19 adorable Dogs Trust canines are looking for forever homes in the North East

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Princess and Narla (Patterdale Terrier)
Princess and Narla are a very sweet pair looking for a home together, they give each other confidence. Both the girls absolutely adore attention from their human pals. Their favourite place is on your knee and they’ll gently nudge for more ear strokes. They can’t wait to be enjoying the luxuries of home life and the love from their forever family. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Goose (Bulldog)
Goose is ready to find his forever home with a patient and understanding family. He can be worried initially, but after a few meet and greets he soon warms up and shows of his brilliant, characterful self. Goose has previously been housetrained and ok spending some time alone. He’ll be happy with shorter walks but would love a garden of his own to play in. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Titch (Labrador Retriever)
Meet the adorable Titch! She’s bags of fun and will enjoy going on adventure days out with an active family. She will happily show off her ‘sit’ for a tasty treat and she’s eager to learn more. Titch does the cutest little leaps when chasing after a ball, she’s super playful. After lots of fun and games, Titch will snuggle up close with you for ear rubs and use you leg for a pillow. | Dogs Trust Darlington