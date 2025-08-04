The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Kira (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Kira is a six-year-old, German Shepherd X Staffie and she is the most beautiful lady inside and out! She is looking for a home where she gets all the attention, walks and playtime with her family. Kira loves to play ball games but also benefits from quieter mental stimulation games, to make her brain work as hard as her body like when playing fetch. She thoroughly enjoys going out for long walks and walks beautifully on lead. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Ross (Greyhound)
Ross is ready to find his forever home! He’s looking forward to enjoying all the comforts a home has to offer and the love a forever family can give. He’ll need a family with minimal leaving hours so someone can be around to help him adjust to homelife. He’s a lovely lad and doesn’t need much in the way of training, just a bit of help with the basics like house training. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. King (Boxer Cross)
King is ready to find his forever home with a family who are around majority of the day and happy to continue training. He’s an excitable lad so would be best suited to living with older kids (14 years+). If living with another dog they would need to have a calmer nature. He’d be just as happy living as an only dog enjoying his own space and having quiet walking pals to keep up his social skills. A home with a garden would be great for enjoying outdoor activities in. | Dogs Trust Darlington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.