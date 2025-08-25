Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Luna and Murphy (Labrador Retriever)
This brother and sister duo are looking for a forever home together. They’ll bring plenty of tail wags, fun times and love! They are a lively and bouncy couple and would best suit a family with children aged eight+ who are comfortable around dogs. They’d like to be the only pets in the home and would love a garden where they can play, explore and sunbathe to their hearts’ content. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Benny (Greyhound)
Benny is on the lookout for his forever home with a family who can show him all the wonderful things home life has to offer. He will need to have his humans around most of the time and any time required on his own to be built up gradually. Benny is a sensitive soul and takes a little time to warm up. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Pixel (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Pixel is ready to find his forever home! He’ll thrive with a family who will be patient with him and willing to put time into his training. He’ll benefit from a confidence boost as new faces and situations can worry him to begin with. After a couple of meets and a relationship built up his true fun personality bursts through! Pixel’s ideal home will be a quiet environment, have nearby walking routes and have access to a garden. | Dogs Trust Darlington