These 19 cute pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
2. Lola (Crossbreed)
Lola is a sweet girl who initially found the shelter environment a little overwhelming. Although she has now settled, she can still be a bit of an anxious girl and doesn’t particularly enjoy spending time in her kennel – she is always desperate to be out with her human friends! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Flint (Cane Corso)
Flint had a bit of a sad arrival with us, he was found tied to a fence early in the morning by a member of public who brought him to the shelter. He can be quite shy and worried in new situations and around new people, which we feel is understandable under the circumstances. However, once Flint has gotten his confidence with you, he is a bundle of laughs and described as a bit of a goofball, making the staff here laugh daily. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Clive
Clive is a sweet and vocal boy, he often starts meowing away when he hears us coming! He loves a fuss and will rub his head against you and roll on the floor trying to get more attention. He is confident even with new people, no one is a stranger to him, he’s just happy to have someone’s attention. He does have a slight independent side, and will let you know when he’s had enough. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter