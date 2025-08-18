Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.
The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Chief (Rottweiler)
Introducing Chief! An amazing, goofy, lad full of character! He’s on the lookout for a family who are home most of the day and happy to continue training. He does have a sensitive side but has come on in leaps and bounds. A couple of meets here at the centre will still be required from adopters so he can make friends without feeling rushed. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Poppet (American Bulldog Cross)
Ready to welcome all things puppy into your home and life? Then let’s talk about little Poppet - an amazing, fun youngster who’s ready to learn all about the world! She’ll require all the usual puppy training and socialising to help her grow into a well-rounded adult. This will include things like house training, how to make friends (doggy and human) and building on everyday life skills. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Tilly (American Bulldog)
Tilly is a beautiful girl with lots of love to give! She adores her home comforts and settles lovely in quieter household. With a little refresher she’ll soon pick up house training and will be able to spend the odd hour home alone. There is a sensitive side to Tilly so adopters will need to be understanding of not to rush her into new situations. | Dogs Trust Darlington