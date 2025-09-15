These 19 lovable Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

2 . Rex (German Shepherd Dog)

Rex is ready to start his next chapter with his forever family! He’s looking for a family who can help him adjust and get all settled with all the home comforts. He has arrived with limited history so having someone around most of the day will be great. He’d love a home with a garden where he can enjoy the outdoors. Rex is a clever lad and will benefit from adopters who are happy to continue training. | Dogs Trust Darlington