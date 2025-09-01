Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Nala (Bulldog)
Nala is an enthusiastic girl looking for adopters who can channel her energy in positive ways. She is excitable so would benefit from learning to greet people calmly and it will be best for any children in the home to be older teens. Nala is housetrained and has potential to spend time home alone for a few hours. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Tigger (Bullmastiff Cross)
Tigger is ready to find his forever home! A family who enjoys exploring out on walks during the day and cosying up on the night would be ideal for Tigger – keeping active and lounging are enjoyed in equal measures! A family member will need to be present as Tigger settles into home life and to help out with some basic training. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Gus (Lakeland Terrier)
Gus is looking for a family who are around for him most of the day for plenty of companionship. He would like to be the only dog in the home and can live with older teens. Gus may need a little refresher with house training. With a gradual introduction he could spend a little bit of time home alone if needing to pop out. A home with a garden will be ideal for this chap to enjoy some off-lead play. | Dogs Trust Darlington