Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
2. King (Boxer Cross)
King is ready to find his forever home with a family who are around majority of the day and happy to continue training. He’s an excitable lad so would be best suited to living with older kids (14 years+). If living with another dog they would need to have a calmer nature. He’d be just as happy living as an only dog enjoying his own space and having quiet walking pals to keep up his social skills. A home with a garden would be great for enjoying outdoor activities in. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Pixel (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Pixel is ready to find his forever home! He’ll thrive with a family who will be patient with him and willing to put time into his training. He’ll benefit from a confidence boost as new faces and situations can worry him to begin with. After a couple of meets and a relationship built up his true fun personality bursts through! Pixel’s ideal home will be a quiet environment, have nearby walking routes and have access to a garden. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Blossom (Lurcher)
Blossom is looking for a calm and quiet home where she can take things at her own pace. She is a nervous girl but is building confidence each day. She’ll need patient and understanding adopters who can give her the space and time she needs to settle in. A secure garden is a must so she can enjoy the outdoors whilst she works up to exploring the wider world. | Dogs Trust Darlington
