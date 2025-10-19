We all have our favourite place to get a haircut, with it being a cardinal sin to cheat on your barber.
Here in South Tyneside, we have plenty of barber shops to choose from, so we asked our readers where they think is best.
We were inundated with responses so it wasn’t possible to include them all on this list.
These are the best South Tyneside barbers, according to Shields Gazette readers.
