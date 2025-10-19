These are 15 of the best barbers in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Readers have been sharing their favourite barbers.

We all have our favourite place to get a haircut, with it being a cardinal sin to cheat on your barber.

Here in South Tyneside, we have plenty of barber shops to choose from, so we asked our readers where they think is best.

We were inundated with responses so it wasn’t possible to include them all on this list.

These are the best South Tyneside barbers, according to Shields Gazette readers.

These are some of the best barbers in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.

1. Best South Tyneside barbers

These are some of the best barbers in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers. | Google Maps

House of Barbers, on Seton Avenue, in South Shields.

2. House of Barbers, South Shields

House of Barbers, on Seton Avenue, in South Shields. | Google Maps

HelRAZORS, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields.

3. HelRAZORS, South Shields

HelRAZORS, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Royal Turkish Barber, on Boldon Lane, in South Shields.

4. Royal Turkish Barber, South Shields

Royal Turkish Barber, on Boldon Lane, in South Shields. | Google Maps

