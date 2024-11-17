Can you identify these famous sons and daughters of South Shields? The answers are below.Can you identify these famous sons and daughters of South Shields? The answers are below.
Can you identify these famous sons and daughters of South Shields? The answers are below.

These are 21 famous people who were all born in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 07:50 GMT

How many of these famous faces do you recognise?

South Shields is home to a lot of famous faces including singers, actors and an author.

Whilst this list is far from definitely, here is 21 people who were all born in South Shields.

Take a look through this list and see how many people you recognise.

Born in Leam Lane, Tyne Dock, in 1906, author Catherine Cookson's novels about life in the North East have topped sales of 100million. She died in 1998.

1. Dame Catherine Cookson

Born in Leam Lane, Tyne Dock, in 1906, author Catherine Cookson's novels about life in the North East have topped sales of 100million. She died in 1998.

The former Newcastle United footballer tragically died in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at the age of 63 after becoming Manchester United's trainer.

2. Tom Curry

The former Newcastle United footballer tragically died in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at the age of 63 after becoming Manchester United's trainer.

Born in 1993, Edwards attended Mortimer Community College before becoming one of two South Shields singers to find fame with pop group Little Mix.

3. Perrie Edwards

Born in 1993, Edwards attended Mortimer Community College before becoming one of two South Shields singers to find fame with pop group Little Mix.

Born in Westoe Village, Sir William Fox, a lawyer and writer who emigrated to New Zealand, then a colony, and went on to become the second Premier of New Zealand. He held that office on four separate occasions in the 19th century. His birthplace is now a hotel bearing his name.

4. Sir William Fox

Born in Westoe Village, Sir William Fox, a lawyer and writer who emigrated to New Zealand, then a colony, and went on to become the second Premier of New Zealand. He held that office on four separate occasions in the 19th century. His birthplace is now a hotel bearing his name.

