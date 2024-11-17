These are 21 famous people who were all born in South Shields

Whilst this list is far from definitely, here is 21 people who were all born in South Shields.
Take a look through this list and see how many people you recognise.
1. Dame Catherine Cookson
Born in Leam Lane, Tyne Dock, in 1906, author Catherine Cookson's novels about life in the North East have topped sales of 100million. She died in 1998. Photo: TR
2. Tom Curry
The former Newcastle United footballer tragically died in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at the age of 63 after becoming Manchester United's trainer. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Perrie Edwards
Born in 1993, Edwards attended Mortimer Community College before becoming one of two South Shields singers to find fame with pop group Little Mix. Photo: Ian West
4. Sir William Fox
Born in Westoe Village, Sir William Fox, a lawyer and writer who emigrated to New Zealand, then a colony, and went on to become the second Premier of New Zealand. He held that office on four separate occasions in the 19th century. His birthplace is now a hotel bearing his name. Photo: AN
