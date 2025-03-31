These are 22 of the best barbers in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:41 BST

Readers have been sharing their favourite barber shops.

We all have our favourite place to get a haircut, with it being a cardinal sin to cheat on your barber.

Here in South Tyneside, we have plenty of barber shops to choose from, so we asked our readers where they think is best.

We were inundated with responses so it wasn’t possible to include them all.

These are the best South Tyneside hair salons, according to Shields Gazette readers.

These are the best barbers in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.

1. Best South Tyneside barbers

These are the best barbers in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers. | Google Maps

2. Stoney's, South Shields

Google Maps

3. Todds Chop Shop, South Shields

Google Maps

4. Baltic Barbers, South Shields

Google Maps

Related topics:South TynesideShields Gazette
