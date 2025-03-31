These are 25 of the best hair salons in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:31 BST

Readers have been sharing their favourite hair salons.

We all have our favourite place to get a haircut, with it being a cardinal sin to cheat on your hairdresser.

Here in South Tyneside, we have plenty of hair salons to choose from, so we asked our readers where they think is best.

We were inundated with responses so it wasn’t possible to include them all.

These are the best South Tyneside hair salons, according to Shields Gazette readers.

These are the best hairdressing salons in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.

1. Best South Tyneside hairdressers

These are the best hairdressing salons in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers. | Google Maps

2. Mick Pratt Hairdressing, South Shields

Google Maps

3. G & L's Hair Design, South Shields

Google Maps

4. Headmasters Hair Design, South Shields

Google Maps

