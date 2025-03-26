These are some of the things that you only know if you’re from South Tyneside

To outsiders, people from South Tyneside either get lumped in with Mackems or Geordies but we know that we are our very own thing.
From historic figures such as Dolly Peel to changing the name of a local art piece, we’ve put together a list of things that are unique to the borough.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
These are some of the things that you only know about if you’re from South Tyneside.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.