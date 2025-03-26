These are some of the things that you only know if you’re from South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:22 BST

From saveloy dips to the Westoe Netty, these are some of the things that you’d only know if you’re from South Tyneside.

To outsiders, people from South Tyneside either get lumped in with Mackems or Geordies but we know that we are our very own thing.

From historic figures such as Dolly Peel to changing the name of a local art piece, we’ve put together a list of things that are unique to the borough.

1. Things you'd only know if you're from South Tyneside

These are some of the things that you'd only know if you're from South Tyneside. | National World

With it's official name of the 'Conversation Piece', locals have given it a different title.

2. The Weebles

With it's official name of the 'Conversation Piece', locals have given it a different title. | National World

A staple of local cuisine.

3. Saveloy dips

A staple of local cuisine. | National World

People from South Tyneside aren't Mackems or Geordies.

4. What a sanddancer is

People from South Tyneside aren't Mackems or Geordies. | National World

