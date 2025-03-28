These are South Tyneside’s cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:37 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the borough.

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 129.9p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 138.7p per litre in South Tyneside.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Friday, March 28.

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com.

1. Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com. | Google Maps

At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 126.5p per litre and diesel cost 136.5p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, March 28.

2. Esso, Leam Lane

At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 126.5p per litre and diesel cost 136.5p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, March 28. | Google Maps

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 126.7p per litre and diesel cost 135.7p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, March 28.

3. Asda, Boldon

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 126.7p per litre and diesel cost 135.7p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, March 28. | Google Maps

At Morrisons, in Jarrow, unleaded cost 127.7p per litre and diesel cost 136.7p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, March 28.

4. Morrisons, Jarrow

At Morrisons, in Jarrow, unleaded cost 127.7p per litre and diesel cost 136.7p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, March 28. | Google Maps

