These are the cheapest places for fuel in South Tyneside on Wednesday, October 18. Photo: Google Maps.These are the cheapest places for fuel in South Tyneside on Wednesday, October 18. Photo: Google Maps.
These are the 10 cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

As petrol prices rise, we reveal the cheapest places to fill up your tank across South Tyneside.

By Ryan Smith
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST

Reports are suggesting that inflation in the UK is holding steady but petrol prices are still continuing to rise.

The average price for unleaded fuel in South Tyneside sits at around 154p per litre, with the average cost of diesel costing around 161p per litre.

Take a look at the cheapest places across South Tyneside to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Wednesday, October 18.

The cheapest petrol station is Asda at Boldon, where unleaded cost 151.7p per litre and diesel cost 157.7p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, October 18.

1. Asda, Boldon

At Gulf, on King George Road, unleaded cost 151.9p per litre and diesel cost 161.9p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, October 18.

2. Gulf, King George Road

At Jet, on Shields Road, unleaded cost 151.9p per litre and diesel cost 161.9p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, October 18.

3. Jet, Shields Road

At Asda, in South Shields, unleaded cost 153.7p per litre and diesel cost 158.7p per litre on the morning of Wednesday, October 18.

4. Asda, South Shields

