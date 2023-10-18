These are the 10 cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside
As petrol prices rise, we reveal the cheapest places to fill up your tank across South Tyneside.
Reports are suggesting that inflation in the UK is holding steady but petrol prices are still continuing to rise.
The average price for unleaded fuel in South Tyneside sits at around 154p per litre, with the average cost of diesel costing around 161p per litre.
Take a look at the cheapest places across South Tyneside to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Wednesday, October 18.
