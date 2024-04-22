These are the cheapest places for fuel in South Tyneside on Monday, April 22. Photo: Google Maps.These are the cheapest places for fuel in South Tyneside on Monday, April 22. Photo: Google Maps.
These are the 10 cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the borough.

By Ryan Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

Petrol prices have been steadily increasing in recent weeks so we’ve put together a list of the cheapest filling stations in South Tyneside.

In the borough, the average price for unleaded is around 147p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 155.7p per litre.

Last week, the RAC revealed that average petrol prices have risen by nearly 8p per litre in the first four months of 2024.

The motoring company has warned that due to increased tensions in the Middle East, the cost of oil is only likely to continue to rise.

Take a look at the cheapest places across South Tyneside to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, April 22.

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 143.7p per litre and diesel cost 153.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 22.

1. Asda, Boldon

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 143.7p per litre and diesel cost 153.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 22. Photo: Google Maps

At Esso, on Moor Lane, unleaded cost 144.9p per litre and diesel cost 153.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 22.

2. Esso, Moor Lane

At Esso, on Moor Lane, unleaded cost 144.9p per litre and diesel cost 153.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 22. Photo: Google Maps

At Gulf, on King George Road, unleaded cost 145.9p per litre and diesel cost 153.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 22.

3. Gulf, King George Road

At Gulf, on King George Road, unleaded cost 145.9p per litre and diesel cost 153.9p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 22. Photo: Google Maps

At Asda, in South Shields, unleaded cost 146.7p per litre and diesel cost 155.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 22.

4. Asda, South Shields

At Asda, in South Shields, unleaded cost 146.7p per litre and diesel cost 155.7p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 22. Photo: Google Maps

