These are the 13 cheapest places for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the borough.

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 129.3p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 139.3p per litre in South Tyneside.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Friday, August 15.

1. Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside

At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 126.5p per litre and diesel cost 136.5p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, August 15.

2. Esso, Leam Lane

At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 126.5p per litre and diesel cost 136.5p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, August 15. | Google Maps

At Jet, on Victoria Road West, unleaded cost 126.9p per litre and diesel cost 136.9p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, August 15.

3. Jet, Victoria Road West

At Jet, on Victoria Road West, unleaded cost 126.9p per litre and diesel cost 136.9p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, August 15. | Google Maps

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 127.7p per litre and diesel cost 137.7p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, August 15.

4. Asda, Boldon

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 127.7p per litre and diesel cost 137.7p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, August 15. | Google Maps

