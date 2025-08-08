These are the 20 worst roads for speeding offences in the Northumbria Police area

According to latest data, Northumbria Police issued almost 59,000 Fixed Penalty Notices for speeding in the year ending March 2025.

Way ahead of the rest in the Force area, the A183 Chester Road, in Sunderland, was the worst road for speeding, with 12,077 offences recorded.

Roads in Newcastle make up a quarter of the list, with the worst among them being Ponteland Road.

These are the worst roads for speeding offences in the Northumbria Police area.

1 . Worst roads for speeding The are the worst roads for speeding offences in the Northumbria Police area. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Chester Road, Sunderland There were 12,077 speeding offences recorded here in the past year. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . A192, East Hartford There were 5,284 speeding offences recorded here in the past year. | Google Maps Photo Sales