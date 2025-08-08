These are the 20 worst roads for speeding offences in the Northumbria Police area

Published 8th Aug 2025, 20:07 BST
The worst roads for speeding in the Northumbria Police area have been revealed.

According to latest data, Northumbria Police issued almost 59,000 Fixed Penalty Notices for speeding in the year ending March 2025.

Way ahead of the rest in the Force area, the A183 Chester Road, in Sunderland, was the worst road for speeding, with 12,077 offences recorded.

Roads in Newcastle make up a quarter of the list, with the worst among them being Ponteland Road.

1. Worst roads for speeding

The are the worst roads for speeding offences in the Northumbria Police area. | Google Maps

There were 12,077 speeding offences recorded here in the past year.

2. Chester Road, Sunderland

There were 12,077 speeding offences recorded here in the past year. | Google Maps

There were 5,284 speeding offences recorded here in the past year.

3. A192, East Hartford

There were 5,284 speeding offences recorded here in the past year. | Google Maps

There were 3,157 speeding offences recorded here in the past year.

4. Ponteland Road, Newcastle

There were 3,157 speeding offences recorded here in the past year. | Google Maps

