There have been 129 criminal damage and arson crimes in South Shields from April to July 2019

These are the 20 worst South Shields streets for criminal damage and arson crime

The South Shields streets with the most reports of criminal damage and arson crime in the last four months have been revealed by police.

By Claire Schofield
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 14:29

According to police data, there have been a total of 129 criminal damage and arson crimes in South Shields from April to July 2019. These are the 20 South Shields streets which experienced the highest frequency of criminal damage and arson crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Lawrence Avenue

There were five reports of criminal damage and arson crime on or near Lawrence Avenue between April and July 2019

2. Masefield Drive

There were four reports of criminal damage and arson crime on or near Masefield Drive between April and July 2019

3. Belloc Avenue

There were three reports of criminal damage and arson crime on or near Belloc Avenue between April and July 2019

4. Bertram Street

There were three reports of criminal damage and arson crime on or near Bertram Street between April and July 2019

