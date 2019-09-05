These are the 20 worst South Shields streets for criminal damage and arson crime
The South Shields streets with the most reports of criminal damage and arson crime in the last four months have been revealed by police.
According to police data, there have been a total of 129 criminal damage and arson crimes in South Shields from April to July 2019. These are the 20 South Shields streets which experienced the highest frequency of criminal damage and arson crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.