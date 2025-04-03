These are the best beaches in the North East, according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Ryan Smith

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:08 BST

We are blessed with our coastline here in the North East.

Here in the North East, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the amount of beaches that we have on our doorstep.

From the impressive Northumberland coast to ones closer to home like Seaburn or Sandhaven, everyone will have their favourite seaside destination.

As the Easter holidays approach and the weather looks to be getting warmer, we’ve put together a list of the region’s best beaches based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Take a look at the best beaches in the North East.

1. North East's best beaches

These are the best beaches in the North East, according to Tripadvisor reviews. | National World

St Aidan's Beach has a 4.9/5 rating from 531 reviews.

2. St Aidan's Beach, Northumberland

St Aidan's Beach has a 4.9/5 rating from 531 reviews. | Google Maps

Embleton Bay has a 4.9/5 rating from 325 reviews.

3. Embleton Bay, Northumberland

Embleton Bay has a 4.9/5 rating from 325 reviews. | Google Maps

Warkworth Beach has a 4.8/5 rating from 454 reviews.

4. Warkworth Beach, Northumberland

Warkworth Beach has a 4.8/5 rating from 454 reviews. | Google Maps

