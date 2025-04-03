These are the best beaches in the North East, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Here in the North East, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the amount of beaches that we have on our doorstep.
From the impressive Northumberland coast to ones closer to home like Seaburn or Sandhaven, everyone will have their favourite seaside destination.
As the Easter holidays approach and the weather looks to be getting warmer, we’ve put together a list of the region’s best beaches based on Tripadvisor reviews.
Take a look at the best beaches in the North East.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.