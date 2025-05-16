These are the best tourism hotspots in South Tyneside, according to Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th May 2025, 14:30 BST

Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their “must visit” tourism hotspots.

Here in South Tyneside, we are blessed to have many different spaces that are popular with tourists.

With an impressive coastline that runs from Whitburn to South Shields to the sprawling countryside of the Cleadon Hills, we have the best of both worlds.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today

But where would be the number one place you’d tell tourists to visit when the come to the borough?

Take a look at the “must visit” tourism hotspots in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Readers have been revealing the "must visit" areas for tourists in South Tyneside.

1. South Tyneside's tourism hotspots

Readers have been revealing the "must visit" areas for tourists in South Tyneside. | National World

Photo Sales

2. South Marine Park

National World

Photo Sales

3. Arbeia Roman fort

National World

Photo Sales

4. Marsden Bay

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSouth ShieldsShields GazetteWhitburn
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice