These are the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 131.2p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 140p per litre in South Tyneside.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, March 10.

1 . Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com. | Google Maps Photo Sales

Asda, Boldon At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 126.7p per litre and diesel cost 135.7p per litre on the afternoon of Thursday, March 20.

Asda, South Shields At Asda, in South Shields, unleaded cost 128.7p per litre and diesel cost 137.7p per litre on the afternoon of Thursday, March 20.