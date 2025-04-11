These are the cheapest places for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 129.9p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 139.1p per litre in South Tyneside.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Friday, April 11.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in South Tyneside, according to PetrolPrices.com. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Esso, Leam Lane At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 126.5p per litre and diesel cost 136.5p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, April 11. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Esso, Newcastle Road At Esso, on Newcastle Road, unleaded cost 127.7p per litre and diesel cost 137.7p per litre on the afternoon of Friday, April 11. | Google Maps Photo Sales