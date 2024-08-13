These are the eight most expensive streets to buy a house on in Jarrow

By Ryan Smith
Published 13th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST

Figures from Property Solvers has revealed the most expensive Jarrow streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Jarrow using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in Jarrow are located.

These are the most expensive streets in Jarrow, according to Property Solvers.

1. The 'most expensive' streets in Jarrow

These are the most expensive streets in Jarrow, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on York Avenue sold for an average of £400,000.

2. York Avenue

Over the last five years, houses on York Avenue sold for an average of £400,000. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on Barns Close sold for an average of £387,333.

3. Barns Close

Over the last five years, houses on Barns Close sold for an average of £387,333. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on Monkton Lane sold for an average of £321,000.

4. Monkton Lane

Over the last five years, houses on Monkton Lane sold for an average of £321,000. | Google Maps

