These are the eight most expensive streets to buy a house on in Jarrow

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Jarrow using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in Jarrow are located.

1 . The 'most expensive' streets in Jarrow These are the most expensive streets in Jarrow, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . York Avenue Over the last five years, houses on York Avenue sold for an average of £400,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Barns Close Over the last five years, houses on Barns Close sold for an average of £387,333. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Monkton Lane Over the last five years, houses on Monkton Lane sold for an average of £321,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales