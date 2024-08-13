These are the eight most expensive streets to buy a house on in Jarrow

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Jarrow using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.
The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.
Looking for some house inspo? Look no further than The Property Ladder, our weekly newsletter bringing you a closer look inside some of the interesting and aspirational homes on the UK market - sign up here
Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in Jarrow are located.
You can find out more about Property Solvers by clicking here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.