These nine South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in August 2024

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 27th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST

We've put together a list of South Tyneside businesses that are up for sale in August 2024.

A variety of businesses in South Tyneside are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a number of different pubs to a guest house and even a popular South Shields fish and chip shop.

All nine of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in August 2024.

1. Business for sale in South Tyneside

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in August 2024. | Google Maps/National World

The Beacon, on Green's Place, in South Shields is on the market for £340,000.

2. The Beacon, South Shields

The Beacon, on Green's Place, in South Shields is on the market for £340,000. | Google Maps

Smith's Chippy,on Ocean Road in South Shields, is on the market for £19,950.

3. Smith's Chippy

Smith's Chippy,on Ocean Road in South Shields, is on the market for £19,950. | National World

Simpsons News, on Henderson Road, in South Shields is on the market for £32,500.

4. Simpsons News, South Shields

Simpsons News, on Henderson Road, in South Shields is on the market for £32,500. | Google Maps

