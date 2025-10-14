‘They are adorable’ - These 17 North East pets are looking for their forever homes

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

These beautiful pets are all looking to find their forever home in the North East.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.

The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.

Here are 17 cute animals who are in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!

All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home

1. Looking for a home

All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Priscilla is a typical puppy – energetic and full of beans! She has been a sweet girl whilst in our care and will often climb all over our staff to get as much attention as possible! She is super playful and has enjoyed interacting with other dogs. She is also a bright little lady and picks up training quickly.

2. Priscilla (Lurcher)

Priscilla is a typical puppy – energetic and full of beans! She has been a sweet girl whilst in our care and will often climb all over our staff to get as much attention as possible! She is super playful and has enjoyed interacting with other dogs. She is also a bright little lady and picks up training quickly. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Elsa has been a very sweet girl from the minute she arrived at the shelter. She enjoys the company of her human friends and will even howl if she sees staff from her kennel and they haven’t gone over to give her enough attention! Elsa is a slightly older girl and is a little overweight, so she will need a family who are dedicated to helping her reach and maintain a healthy weight – to ensure she can be in the best condition possible as she enters her senior years.

3. Elsa (Siberian Husky)

Elsa has been a very sweet girl from the minute she arrived at the shelter. She enjoys the company of her human friends and will even howl if she sees staff from her kennel and they haven’t gone over to give her enough attention! Elsa is a slightly older girl and is a little overweight, so she will need a family who are dedicated to helping her reach and maintain a healthy weight – to ensure she can be in the best condition possible as she enters her senior years. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Duchess is sweet but reserved girl who is easily startled but does like to have a little bit of a fuss on her own terms. She will tell you when she is unhappy being stroked or handled but she has never lashed out, just given us a little grumble! Duchess has lived in a quiet home previously, and wasn’t keen on visitors or children, so a quiet home would be best suited for this beautiful lady.

4. Duchess

Duchess is sweet but reserved girl who is easily startled but does like to have a little bit of a fuss on her own terms. She will tell you when she is unhappy being stroked or handled but she has never lashed out, just given us a little grumble! Duchess has lived in a quiet home previously, and wasn’t keen on visitors or children, so a quiet home would be best suited for this beautiful lady. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PetsAnimalsNorth East
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice