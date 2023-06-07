‘They should be made to pay’ - South Shields reacts to the arrest of graffiti bandits

Businesses and residential areas of South Tyneside were targeted with acts of vandalism last week, in the form of offensive graffiti and criminal damage.

Images of the offensive graffiti began to circulate on social media, which showed that Hebburn, Jarrow and areas within South Shields, including the seafront were targeted.

Northumbria Police have since arrested three men in connection with the incident. A 23-year-old and 26-year-old were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. A 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage. It is believed that the three men are known to one another.

Residents of South Shields have since reacted to the news of the arrests, taking to social media to voice their opinion.

One person spoke of the financial effect the vandalism may have on local businesses. Posting on Facebook, Pinge Lynsey said:“They should be made to pay the cost to businesses that have had to pay out of their own pockets to have this fixed.”

Another praised the council for the quick removal of the offensive graffiti.

Referencing further incidents in the town, Matthew James commented: “It was revolting, offensive graffiti sprayed on the front of innocent people’s houses.”

Adi Sargent, commenting on the arrests, added: “Great news and hopefully get what they deserve.”

And not holding back, Julie Bennett made her thoughts clear on the criminal damage. She said: “Should be made to clean it all off with a toothbrush.”

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Police are aware of reports that offensive graffiti was daubed on a number of premises and vehicles in the South Tyneside area over the weekend.

“An investigation was launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and identify those involved.

“Two men - aged 23 and 26 - have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Another man - aged 36 - was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage. All three men have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

They continued: “While enquiries are at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other.

“Officers will continue to work alongside partners to ensure the graffiti is removed, and carry out reassurance patrols in the area.