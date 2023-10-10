Things to do in and around South Tyneside this October half term 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s October half term break coincides with Halloween across the region, meaning there is plenty to do during the one week break given to students and staff around South Tyneside.

When is half term in South Tyneside?

Half term will run from Monday, October 30 until Friday, November 3.

What is happening for families across South Tyneside this October half term?

We have already put together a huge list of places offering pumpkin picking over the coming weeks and into half term with a huge number of local farms giving families the chance to pick their own ornaments to customise, but there is also plenty more happening.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park has already confirmed it will open its outdoor rides throughout the week from midday until 6pm, although this closing time is subject to weather and visitor numbers. The indoor attractions are expected to be open from 11am as usual.

Plenty of sites across the region are gearing up for Halloween events with Jarrow Hall offering a trail and pumpkin carving available to enjoy from Thursday, October 26 until Saturday, October 28. Events can be booked through Jarrow Hall’s website.

Similarly, West Boldon Lodge is opening its doors for a Halloween Spooktacular. The two sessions will see kids aged 4-11 years old be able to take part in a selection of craft sessions, Halloween stories around the woodland campfire, and animal handling.

Sessions are two hours long and will run from 10am on Friday, October 27 as well as 1pm on Tuesday, October 31. Tickets cost £13 per child and can be bought online.

The Word in South Shields is also offering craft sessions with a Halloween themed arts and crafts session available between 10:30am and 11:30am on Monday, October 30. Sessions cost £2 and are suitable for 4-11 year olds.

There are additional similar sessions on other dates and times at Jarrow Focus and Cleadon Park.

Anyone with a sweet tooth can also sign up to a Halloween chocolate making sessions at the Canny Chocolate Company. This will take place on Tuesday, October 31 from 10am until 11:0am.

There are also events happening away from the Halloween build up. Hebburn Central Library is hosting a VR experience on Wednesday, November. Organisers are claiming anyone aged eight and above can relive the famous Rumble in the Jungle through the eyes of Boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Sessions are 20 minutes long, run throughout the day and can be booked for free online.