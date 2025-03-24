This is how South Shields’ Customs House could look following refurbishment plans
South Tyneside Council and The Customs House are inviting residents in the borough to have their say on plans to refurbish the South Shields theatre.
Residents, key stakeholders and community members are being asked to review the proposals, which are looking to improve rehearsal and event spaces, as well as food and drink options.
According to the public consultation boards, the proposals will see a new entrance and arrive space, extended and enhanced multifunctional spaces, the creation of a new central hub by connecting the two existing buildings via an ‘internal street’, and an upgrade to the food and drink offering to take advantage of the river views.
A consultation period will be in effect until Tuesday, April 8, to ensure there is enough time for everyone to have their say.
South Tyneside Council and The Customs House will be hosting an event at the theatre on Tuesday, April 1, between 3pm and 6.30pm.
Members of the public will be able to attend and take a look at the plans.
The proposals can also be viewed online at: https://www.idpartnership.com/customs-house.
You can also have your say by emailing: [email protected] or via post to IDPartnership-Northern, St Judes, Barker Street, Newcastle, NE2 1AS.
If you wish to have your say over the phone, you can do so by calling: 0191 2614 442.
For more information on the proposals, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/26377/Refurbishment-of-the-Customs-House-South-Shields.
