This is how the new cashless Tyne Tunnel system will work

A video has been released to show drivers how the new cashless Tyne Tunnel system will work.

It explains how the new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology will work when it is rolled out across the system.

The video shows how to make a payment on its newly updated website, how to pass through the barriers and what to do if they do not open.

The idea is to remove the need for permits or cash payment by getting drivers to log in online to pre-pay the toll fee.

Chris Ward, customer operations manager at TT2, said: “As part of our commitment to making customer journeys more reliable and efficient, we are introducing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

“This will, in the first instance, begin to replace our pre-pay permit system, and eventually, we hope it will be the tolling method for all customers.

“We appreciate that customers are keen for us to move to a pre-paid barrier-less system, similar to the Dartford Crossing, and we endeavour to make this happen as soon as possible.”

In the short-term, it will lead to the phasing out of windscreen permits which use an electronic tag to signal to open the barriers.

In the longer term, it will form part of a planned ‘free flow’ system that will see toll booths on the north side of the tunnel removed.

Eventually, all tunnel users will have to log their car registration details with tunnel authorities, removing the opportunity to pay by cash.

Chris added: “In line with customer feedback, we have also updated our website to provide an improved user experience.

“It includes full functionality across IOS and Android platforms and will make it easier for our customers to access and operate their accounts online.”

Electronic signs informing drivers of ANPR’s imminent arrival have been positioned at both entrances to the tunnel.

To sign up to ANPR, drivers must log on to the Tyne Tunnel website and add their vehicle details.