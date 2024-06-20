This is South Tyneside festival parade to celebrate 50th anniversary of the borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is South Tyneside Festival parade will be celebrated on Saturday 6 July.

This is South Tyneside festival parade will be centred around the theme ‘Celebration,’ marking many landmark dates on the local calendar.

When the annual summer parade gets underway in July, several important events will be highlighted and celebrated, including the 50th anniversary of the formation of the borough of South Tyneside and the 30th anniversary of The Customs House.

But it’s not just key milestones that will be recognised in the parade.

Youngsters from Monkton Academy working on the civic float | Cultural Spring

Claire Finlay, project officer with Cultural Spring which is helping South Tyneside Council to deliver the parade, said: “We’re very excited to have so many people who have come forward to take part and there’s going to be a lot more people involved than last year.

“Lots of the participants will be marking their own anniversaries and accomplishments.

“For example, St Matthew’s Primary School will be celebrating their 70th anniversary and even the team at Cultural Spring will also be marking a decade since we set up.”

Cultural Spring has been running workshops with numerous groups and organisations across the borough in preparation for their involvement in the parade which takes place on Saturday 6 July.

Among new participants are Hospitality and Hope – a South Tyneside food insecurity and homelessness charity – and NECA Community Garden, both of which will have people taking part in the parade.

It will start outside South Shields Town Hall at 1pm and make its way through the town, ending up at Bents Park where a full programme of entertainment will take place.

The Bents Park attractions include a silent disco powered by electric cycles, an aerial performance, a live performance by acclaimed boogie band, King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys and more.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Fay Cunningham said: “Our spectacular Summer Parade is a real celebration of our wonderful communities coming together.

“It is always a fantastic colourful event, much-loved by both residents and visitors alike, and this year is extra special as we mark key anniversaries in our lovely Borough and celebrate!

“The team at the Cultural Spring have some exciting plans for the parade and I can’t wait to see them all come together on the day.”

As an added dimension to this year’s event, an audio trail has been created along the Sandhaven promenade. The trail will run over the parade weekend and people will be able to find QR codes which will take them to the next clue.

The parade will also showcase a new partnership with Pride In South Tyneside, which is being held in the borough for the first time with a whole host of events taking place throughout July.