'This will change our lives' - North East couple land jackpot lottery win

A MUM bagged £111,111 on People’s Postcode Lottery - then discovered the man she’d bought her house from still played with the address and had won too.

Christina Veitch, 33, joined Postcode Lottery two years ago after moving into the semi with her husband and two children.

But she was shocked to be reunited with the previous owner when he arrived back in the street to pick up his winning cheque after revealing he had continued to play with his old postcode.

Christina, of Blaydon, Gateshead, said: “This is crazy.”

The previous owner, who did not wish to be named, replied: “It’s mad, isn’t it. It’s the house! We moved away about two and a half years ago, but I decided to keep the ticket. It was just on the off chance that I won, and it looks like that’s happened. I didn’t think you’d be knocking at my old door. I’d recommend this to anyone. Always keep your ticket on the off chance.”

Christina and the other player shared £1m with seven neighbours in Blaydon-on-Tyne after NE21 5GB landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, August 10. Every ticket was worth £111,111.

The mum-of-two first found out she had won People’s Postcode Lottery while watching the new Deadpool movie.

She was on a cinema date with hubby Matthew, 33, to see Marvel superhero hit Deadpool & Wolverine when she started getting calls from the lottery team.

“They phoned when I was in the cinema seeing Deadpool. I had a voicemail and an email and I thought then, ‘this isn’t a joke’. It will change our lives,” she said.

Nursery worker Christina revealed she signed up for Postcode Lottery after an elderly relative won £2,000 in 2021.

Christina and Matthew found about win while watching Marvel movie Deadpool | Postcode Lottery

Christina and Nissan car plant worker Matthew are now planning a summer break with their eight-year-old son and daughter, aged seven. And the couple want to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in style later this year.

She said: “I’d have been happy with £10,000 and we’d go on holiday. We’re married 10 years in October and not got anything planned. That might change now. “

Christina and her neighbours winning Millionaire Street has also meant that local charities have benefitted. And one local organisation has been awarded £75,000 by Postcode Community Trust.

Feeding Families aims to provide relief to people experiencing food insecurity and poverty across the North East.

In the past year, over 2,000 part-time and full-time volunteers at Feeding Families have sent out more than 46,000 boxes, with over one million items packed and distributed across the region.

Feeding Families operates from two packing centres, sending over 2,000 food boxes each month.

The charity works to continuously improve and update its offering, which includes essential food boxes, low cook boxes for those who may not be well enough to cook, toiletries and cleaning supplies boxes.

A new offering is the rough sleeper packs - with items such as high protein snacks, long lasting food and drink and mints all included, based on the charity’s research on what is needed the most.

Other charities who have received support include:

NE Youth - £50,000

A leading youth development charity in the North East. Providing positive and high-quality services, programmes and activities to support young people in the area.

Blaydon Youth and Community Centre CIO - £50,000

Hosting a variety of classes, sports and clubs for the community for the delivery of social welfare and recreation, with the aim of improving wellbeing.

Tiny Lives Trust - £25,000

An independent charity helping to care for premature and sick newborn babies, their parents and families. They also provide additional support to a local neonatal unit.

The Winlaton Centre - £25,000

A community centre running a range of lunch, sports and youth clubs, as well as parent and toddler groups and fitness classes, with rooms available for hire.

All funding was awarded by Postcode Community Trust.