Thornhill Academy Students Shine in North East Choir of the Year Competition

In a showcase of talent, twenty-two pupils from Thornhill Academy took to the stage in the historic Durham Cathedral, built in 1093, to deliver a stirring rendition of the gospel music arrangement 'Oh Happy Day'. They were vying for the coveted title of North East Choir of the Year against formidable contenders Cardinal Hume Catholic School, St. John's Catholic School & 6th Form College, and eventual champions Hurworth School.

Thornhill's choir has been gaining prominence in the city and recently captivated audiences with a moving performance for the Sunderland Mayor at Sunderland Minster on Holocaust Memorial Day.

On the back of their success, the choir has been invited to perform at a charity even in Sunderland football ground next month to sing ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Mark Leadbeater, choirmaster and music teacher at Thornhill,expressing profound pride in the choir's achievements, said: "Performing at Durham Cathedral marks a milestone in our journey, and I couldn't be prouder of the dedication and talent displayed by our choristers as they go from strength to strength."