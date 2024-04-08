Thornhill Goes to the Ball: Academy Choir Performs with West End Star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity event raised vital funds for babies, children and adults, who are born with or develop heart conditions, saw Thornhill's ten-piece vocal ensemble take the stage alongside Forster, known for his stellar performances in various West End productions including "Jesus Christ Superstar". Rehearsing renditions of "Superstar" and "The Greatest Show," the students eagerly prepared for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The anticipation soared as Forster returned to Thornhill Academy to rehearse with the students. Witnessing the pupils come alive under the guidance of a world-class performer who once walked the same hallways was a testament to the power of inspiration and mentorship.

A pivotal moment came during the soundcheck at the Beacon of Light, where over a thousand guests awaited. Students were awestruck by the grandeur of the event, realising the magnitude of their performance at the charity ball. Meeting "The Voice '23" winners, Jen & Liv, only added to the sense of occasion and significance.

Thornhill Academy Choir Perform Alongside Ben Forster at Charity Ball

Reflecting on the experience, Mark Leadbeater, choirmaster and music teacher at Thornhill said: "Our pupils were magnificent, clearly inspired by our former pupil. Many thanks to Ben for giving them a potential life-changing experience, a night they will never forget."