As thousands prepare to take on the Great North Run, this is all the key information you need to know.

The 2025 Great North Run race day is finally here and thousands will be descending on the North East to take on the iconic half-marathon.

Whether it is your first time taking on the season or you’re a seasoned veteran for the Great North Run, it is always handy to know some top tips for the day.

This is everything you need to know for the 2025 Great North Run:

Thousands of runners are preparing to take on the 2025 Great North Run. | Getty Images

How can I travel to the Great North Run start line?

The race starts on the A167 which can be easily reached from Claremont Road and the Town Moor.

This year’s starting setup is slightly different to previous years, with elite, orange and pink waves entering the Central Motorway from the Town Moor while the green wave is expected to head down from Claremont Road.

Early risers can use either Jesmond or Haymarket Metro stations to reach the start line, although Haymarket will operate as exit only from 8am until 10:40am while Jesmond will be closed from 10:40am until the early afternoon, as will Manors station.

A huge number of buses head into Newcastle from across the region with two of the best served bus stops being found at Haymarket and Eldon Square. These are between a 15 and 20 minute walk to Exhibition Park where runners often gather.

No specific parking has been made available for the event although a large number of multi storey car parks can be found across Newcastle. These will, however, be very busy on race day.

How can I get home from the Great North Run finish line?

The seafront at South Shields gets hugely busy on the day of the race and the town’s Interchange is key for getting people towards the end of the race.

This is about a 15 minute walk from the finish line.

The site is home to South Shields’ Metro station as well as a series of bus routes including those which come from Newcastle, although some routes may be disrupted by closed roads on the day.

Nexus have said additional services will run throughout the day.

The Shields Ferry will also be offering additional services until around 6pm on race day to ensure crowds can get over the Tyne.

Much like at Newcastle, there will be no parking available specifically for the race itself. There are also less public car parks in South Shields than Newcastle so it may be worth sticking to public transport.

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, race day will start off with some bright and sunny spells - with temperatures sitting around 16°C throughout the morning.

Forecasters are predicting that we could see some cloudy spells as we head into the mid-afternoon; however, they do expect the weather to remain dry.

Met Office forecasters are expecting daily highs of 21°C.

Full details for the 2025 Great North Run can be found at: https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-north-run/.