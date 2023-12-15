Three arrested after a man falls 20ft off Whitburn cliffs
Three men have been arrested after an altercation on Whitburn cliffs.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three men have been arrested after a man fell approximately 20ft from Whitburn cliffs to the beach below this morning.
Just after 8.30am, Northumbria Police received a report four men had been involved in an altercation where one of the men had fallen onto Whitburn Beach.
Three of the men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody.
The fourth man is being transported to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or the ‘report’ pages of our website, quoting log NP-20231215-0194.