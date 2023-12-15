News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Three arrested after a man falls 20ft off Whitburn cliffs

Three men have been arrested after an altercation on Whitburn cliffs.

By Evie Lake
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:11 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested after a man fell approximately 20ft from Whitburn cliffs to the beach below this morning.

Just after 8.30am, Northumbria Police received a report four men had been involved in an altercation where one of the men had fallen onto Whitburn Beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three of the men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody.

The fourth man is being transported to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or the ‘report’ pages of our website, quoting log NP-20231215-0194.

Related topics:WhitburnNorthumbria PoliceHospital