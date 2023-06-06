Offensive graffiti was plastered around South Tyneside at the weekend.

Three men have been arrested in relation to the offensive graffiti which popped up around South Tyneside at the weekend.

Images have been circulating on social media after businesses and residential areas were targeted with the vandalism which spread throughout Hebburn, Jarrow and South Shields.

Police arrested a 23 and 26-year old on suspicion of criminal damage while a 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage. It is believed the three men know each other.

All have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Police are aware of reports that offensive graffiti was daubed on a number of premises and vehicles in the South Tyneside over the weekend.

“An investigation was launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and identify those involved.

“Two men – aged 23 and 26 – have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Another man – aged 36 – was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage. All three men have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other.

“Officers will continue to work alongside partners to ensure the graffiti is removed, and carry out reassurance patrols in the area.

“Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230602-0020.”

1 . A shot of the graffiti in the Chichester area of the town. Rooftop vandalism Photo Sales

2 . Shop front A store in the town daubed with yet more graffiti. Photo Sales

3 . Vandalism at the seafront Yet more graffiti, this time down by the town’s famous coastline. Photo Sales

4 . Painted over The walls on the side of this building have been painted over by the owners. Photo Sales