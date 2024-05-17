Three drug dealers jailed after cocaine conspiracy uncovered by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trio have been jailed for a combined total of more than 32 years.

Three dealers who conspired to supply cocaine in the North East have been jailed for a combined total of more than 32 years.

Antonio Chiarella and brothers Liam and Tony Owens were brought to justice after their illicit scheme was uncovered by officers investigating as part of Operation Venetic.

Chiarella, using the handles ‘crown-hawk’ & ‘wuhan-ten’, co-ordinated the purchase and wholesale distribution of the Class A substance across the Newcastle area.

The Owens brothers were directed by Chiarella, with Tony tasked with the collection of multi-kilo packages of cocaine and Liam making payments to suppliers.

The court heard that both brothers were paid a wage by Chiarella for their involvement in the collection of drugs and movement of cash.

From March 27, 2020, to May 29 of the same year, the investigation found the dealers spent more than £470,000 to purchase and distribute 19kg of cocaine.

All three were arrested in March 2021, and were charged to appear at court the following February.

Chiarella and Tony Owens both later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, while Liam Owens pleaded guilty to the same charge and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

On Thursday, Chiarella, 35, of Bury Street, Salford, was sentenced to 14 years and four months imprisonment at Newcastle Crown Court.

Liam Owens, 37, of Benwell Hall Drive, Newcastle, was handed a prison sentence of nine years and five months at the same court.

Tony Owens, 35, of Silver Lonnen Drive, Newcastle, was sentenced to nine years and two months in the same hearing.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have always made it clear that illicit substances such as cocaine have no place in our communities.

“Cocaine is an incredibly addictive and destructive substance, and these dealers were aware of the illegalities and the damaging consequences of their actions.

“All three went to great lengths to conceal their offending, and this was superb work from our officers and the latest success under the banner of Operation Sentinel – our dedicated initiative to tackling serious and organised crime in the North East.

“We would ask members of the public to continue working with us by reporting any suspicious activity or concerns to us, not matter how insignificant they may seem.”