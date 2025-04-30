Three South Shields charities awarded a total of £21,000 through a new skills fund
Bright Futures, The Inclusionists and Veterans Response CIC, which are all based in South Shields, have received grants totalling £21,000 from the Local Community Skills Fund.
The funding aims to help improve skills and training in local communities, with the pilot scheme launched by the City & Guilds Foundation earlier this year.
The Inclusionists support neurodiverse young people to gain employment through work placements in the hospitality industry, while Bright Futures aims to support, educate and empower young women, particularly those who come from vulnerable backgrounds.
Helen Dunmore and Nicola Whalen, Managing Directors at Bright Futures, said: "Thanks to funding from City & Guilds Local Community Skills Fund, Bright Futures will be able to support women aged 16 and over across South Tyneside to develop new skills to move towards or into employment and support them to undertake training and volunteering opportunities.”
Veterans Response CIC, on King Street, received support from the Fund to help deliver a project that will see South Tyneside veterans improve their employment prospects through acquiring digital skills.
Faiza Khan MBE, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs & Foundation, City & Guilds, has expressed her delight at being able to help the three South Shields-based charities.
She commented: “At City & Guilds, we know that focusing on local skills challenges can have a huge impact on living standards and prospects in communities.
“I’m delighted that we are supporting these organisations, which will open doors for people facing barriers to gaining skills or career options, and look forward to discovering more about how these innovative projects have helped change lives.”
