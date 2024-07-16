Three South Shields deaths confirmed as police issue drug warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning after three people died in the South Shields area thought to be linked to a dangerous drugs batch.

An investigation has been launched after two men and a woman were all confirmed as deceased in the area on Tuesday.

A police statement on the deaths read: “While enquiries are at a very early stage, officers believe all three deaths could be potentially linked to the same drugs batch – and police are now issuing an urgent warning to the public.

“Officers have informed the next of kin of all three people – a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s.”

Three people have died in the South Shields area.

Detective Inspector Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, has said is warning other drug users in the area to be vigilant.

“While the circumstances surrounding these three deaths remain unexplained, our over-arching priority as a Force is to protect people from harm,” she said.

“While it remains unconfirmed at this stage, we are exploring the possibility that all three deaths are linked to drugs and possibly the same batch which has led to fatal medical episodes.

“We would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs. It is, however, important that we ensure this warning message is spread far and wide, given all three deaths occurred in the same town – and in similar circumstances.

“If you are a drug user, or know anybody struggling with addiction, please be mindful of this message as we suspect this particular batch could have fatal consequences.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting reference: NP-20240716-0556.

Those who are unable to contact us this way can call 101.